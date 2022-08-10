PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.93. 78,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 106,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.