Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.6% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

