Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

