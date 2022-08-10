Piper Sandler Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $16.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

