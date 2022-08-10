Piper Sandler Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $16.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 27.2 %

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.