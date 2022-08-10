Pirate Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $313,855.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $100.20 million and $313,855.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00316234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00122538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,517,678 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

