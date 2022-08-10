Pitbull (PIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.00 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pitbull has a market cap of $35.00 million and $658,867.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039918 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014510 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.