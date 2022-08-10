Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 24,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11,358.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

