PlatON (LAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,997,699 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.