PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches Market Cap of $191.51 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $191.51 million and approximately $32.75 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

