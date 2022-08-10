PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.
PLBY Group Trading Down 17.2 %
PLBY Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. PLBY Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $43.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
