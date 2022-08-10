PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

PLBY Group Trading Down 17.2 %

PLBY Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $263.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. PLBY Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $43.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

