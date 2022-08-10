Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Plug Power stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 52,999,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plug Power by 612.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

