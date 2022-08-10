Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,431. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTV. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
