Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,431. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTV. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Plus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

