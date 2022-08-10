Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $810.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

