Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
NYSE PLYM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $810.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.