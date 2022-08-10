Polker Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $819,536.70 and $219,965.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
