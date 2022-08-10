Polker Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $819,536.70 and $219,965.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.