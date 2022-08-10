Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $379.63

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.63 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 196.15 ($2.37). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.43), with a volume of 353,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.04).

The company has a market cap of £994.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

