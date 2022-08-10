Post (NYSE:POST) Trading Down 5.2%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.60. Approximately 18,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Post by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 10.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

