PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $712,089.96

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $712,089.96 and $1,115.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.88 or 0.07790447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00162133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00257096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00695531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00592860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005647 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,651,869 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

