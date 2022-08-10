PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Trading Down 5.5%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

