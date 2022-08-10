PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRA Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

