Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million.
Precigen Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PGEN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 77,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,236. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56.
Precigen Company Profile
