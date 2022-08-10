Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million.

Precigen Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGEN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 77,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,236. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

