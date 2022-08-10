Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 186,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of PDC Energy worth $119,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

