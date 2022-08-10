Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,422,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Realty Income worth $167,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,450,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,849,000 after purchasing an additional 356,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.