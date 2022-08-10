Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $122.12 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,083,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $122,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 58.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $277,800,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

