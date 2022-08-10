Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $132.72 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $132,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

GS opened at $340.53 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

