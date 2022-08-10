Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $137.64 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Camden Property Trust worth $137,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,248,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

