Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $194.76 Million Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of PS Business Parks worth $194,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43.

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PS Business Parks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

