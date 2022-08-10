Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $204.30 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.54% of Summit Materials worth $204,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after buying an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

