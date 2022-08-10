Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Franco-Nevada worth $211,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.7 %

About Franco-Nevada

NYSE FNV opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

