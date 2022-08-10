Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $156,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

