Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,823 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Discover Financial Services worth $188,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

