Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,299 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $141,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.