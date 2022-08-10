Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.85. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 29,570 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 17.56.

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

