Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.85. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 29,570 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 17.56.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.