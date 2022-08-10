Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. 63,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.