ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.14

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $13.80. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 9,165,241 shares trading hands.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIXY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

