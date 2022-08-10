ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €20.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.53) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

PBSFY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

