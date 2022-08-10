Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,322 shares of company stock worth $3,180,399 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

