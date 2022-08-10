Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 225,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,607. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

