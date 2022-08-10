Provence Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. 38,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

