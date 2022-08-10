Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS VLUE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,835 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

