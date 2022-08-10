Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.20. 1,752,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.