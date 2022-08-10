Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

COST stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,603. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

