Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 14,821 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.49 on Wednesday, reaching $420.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

