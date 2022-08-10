Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock remained flat at $2.30 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

