Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of Provident Financial stock remained flat at $2.30 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
Provident Financial Company Profile
