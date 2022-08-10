Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on September 15th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. 25,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

