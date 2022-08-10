PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

