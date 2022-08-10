Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 2,255,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,991. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.73.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 210,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

