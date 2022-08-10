Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price target on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 450,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,177,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,618,887.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,493,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 120,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

