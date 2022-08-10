PUTinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2,018.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,928.07 or 1.00093273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00049804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028025 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001474 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.