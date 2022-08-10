Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Raised by Analyst

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

