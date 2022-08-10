Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $36.55 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,761 shares of company stock worth $14,763,442 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

